GCSD9 Registration Open For 2022-23 School Year

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced enrollment and registration are now open for the 2022-23 school year.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Families can register by using your SKYWARD account.

For all NEW enrollments, visit our Enrollment/Registration website for required documents prior to visiting our enrollment center:

James J. Greenwald Administration Building

Article continues after sponsor message

3200 Maryville Road

Granite City, IL 62040

Monday through Thursday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday: 7-11:30 a.m.

Just a reminder, students will not be allowed to attend school on the first day if not registered or enrolled. The first day of student attendance is set for Wednesday, Aug. 17.

If you have questions please visit Student Services at the GCSD9 Administration Office at 3200 Maryville Road, call 618-451-5800, or visit our website: www.gcsd9.net.

More like this:

Lewis and Clark Enrollment Continues Increase With Spring 2025 
6 days ago
Gov. Pritzker Announces Record-Breaking Increase in Community College Enrollment
Mar 18, 2025
Civic Memorial High School to Join Cahokia Athletic Conference
Feb 28, 2025
Alton's Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy Outlines New Brand and Goals
Feb 11, 2025
District #7 Board of Education Approves Staffing Adjustments, Including Non-Renewal of 16 Probationary Teachers
Mar 25, 2025

 