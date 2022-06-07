GCSD9 Registration Open For 2022-23 School Year

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced enrollment and registration are now open for the 2022-23 school year.

Families can register by using your SKYWARD account.

For all NEW enrollments, visit our Enrollment/Registration website for required documents prior to visiting our enrollment center:

James J. Greenwald Administration Building

3200 Maryville Road

Granite City, IL 62040

Monday through Thursday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday: 7-11:30 a.m.

Just a reminder, students will not be allowed to attend school on the first day if not registered or enrolled. The first day of student attendance is set for Wednesday, Aug. 17.

If you have questions please visit Student Services at the GCSD9 Administration Office at 3200 Maryville Road, call 618-451-5800, or visit our website: www.gcsd9.net.

