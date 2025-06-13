GRANITE CITY – In the wake of the devastating EF-3 tornado that struck the region on May 16, Phillips 66 has donated $50,000 to Granite City Community Unit School District #9 to support recovery efforts and repair storm damage to school facilities.

The tornado carved a 22.7-mile path of destruction through central and northern St. Louis before crossing into Illinois. The storm, which remained on the ground for 24 minutes and nearly a mile, caused widespread damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure—tragically claiming five lives in the St. Louis region.

Granite City was among the hardest-hit areas in the Metro East. At Prather Elementary School, the gymnasium roof was torn off just days before the end of the school year.

Granite City is located near multiple Phillips 66 assets, including the Wood River Refinery, the Hartford Lubricants Plant, and the Hartford and East St. Louis Midstream Terminals. It is also home to many Phillips 66 employees.

The donation was formally presented to the school district by Melissa Erker, Regional Director of Public Affairs, Alvin Simmons, Plant Manager at the Hartford Lubricants Plant, and Matthew Hartnett, Sr., Midstream Operations Supervisor for the St. Louis Area.

“We know this tornado has impacted many across the region,” said Erker. “We chose to support Granite City School District specifically because of its proximity to all of our local assets. It’s a close neighbor and an important part of our operating region.”

The $50,000 donation will go directly towards storm repairs and help ensure students return to safe, functional learning environments in the upcoming school year.

“On behalf of GCSD9, I want to express our profound gratitude to Phillips 66 for their extraordinary generosity,” said Dr. Donald Harris, Superintendent of Schools. “The storm inflicted serious damage on our facilities, and this donation will provide immediate and lasting support to ensure the safety and continuity of our students’ education. Their commitment to our community is deeply appreciated.”

