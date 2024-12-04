GRANITE CITY –Granite City Community School District #9 is partnering with All God's Children Shall Have Shoes for its annual event held Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at Famous Footwear at the Alton Square Mall. All God's Children Shall Have Shoes is an annual free socks and shoes program for local schools in the metro area. Students from Frohardt, Grigsby, Lake, Maryville, Mitchell, Prather and Wilson are participating in the event.

Volunteers will assist the children in picking out a pair of shoes and a package of socks to take home. Buses were donated from First Student, Inc. to transport the students to and from Famous Footwear.

Attached is a short video recap of the event from 2023: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vt_5HdIDsY

