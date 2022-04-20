GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 mourns the loss of Wilson 1st grade teacher Jamie Kindle, who passed away on Sunday, April 17 at her home. She was 51.

Mrs. Kindle taught 1st grade in GCSD9 for 27 years at Niedringhaus, Frohardt, and Wilson Schools. Kindle's husband, John, recently retired from the GCSD9 Maintenance Department.

She was well known for her love of Christmas and her artistic talents. Kindle loved animals, especially her dogs Peanut and Buttercup, but most of all she loved her family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

Kindle is survived by her husband; John Kindle, whom she married on December 6, 1997; parents, James “Jim” and Judy (Prewett) Bucatch of Granite City; brother, Jason and Melissa Bucatch of Alexandria, VA; life-long Bestie, Jenna Epperson; sisters-in-law, Colleen and Jeffrey Tretter of Granite City, Tina Scaturro Kindle of Glen Carbon, niece, Natalie, and Chris Kayich; nephews, Andrew Tretter, Robert Kindle, Anthony Kindle; great-nieces, Ava Kayich, Sloan Kayich, Brynn Kayich; godchildren, Brittney Epperson, Connor Mullen, Elsie Loftus and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and many other close family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 22 from 4-8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, April 23 at the funeral home with Pastor Greg Dickerman officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Granite City APA, 5227 Canham Rd., PO Box 1311, Granite City, IL 62040 or visit their website at: www.gcapa.org.

