GRANITE CITY – Due to the ongoing and severe substitute shortage being experienced by districts across the country, Granite City Community Unit School District #9 has increased substitute daily pay rates effective immediately.
The pay rate increase was approved at the July 26, 2022 GCSD9 School Board Meeting.
Substitute Teacher/Nurse
Sub Certificate/Nursing license: $130
Certified Teacher/School Nurse: $145
Retired Teacher/School Nurse: $155
Substitute Administrator
Assistant/Additional help: $220
Building Principal: $235
Retired Admin in any position: $245
Classified Subs:
Paraprofessionals requiring a license: $15.75/hour
Paraprofessionals requiring a license that are working on getting them: $15.00/hour
Café, Custodians, Monitors, Secretaries, Building Aides(excluding retired secretaries and custodians whose rate is set per contract): $15.00/hour
Correspondence should be directed to:
Granite City Community Unit School District #9
Jim Parker - jim.parker@gcsd9.net
Executive Director of Human Resources and Recruitment
Human Resources Department
Administrative Offices
3200 Maryville Rd.
Granite City, IL 62040
For employment opportunities in Granite City School District #9, visit: www.gcsd9.net/Content2/136.
