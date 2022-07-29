Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY – Due to the ongoing and severe substitute shortage being experienced by districts across the country, Granite City Community Unit School District #9 has increased substitute daily pay rates effective immediately.

The pay rate increase was approved at the July 26, 2022 GCSD9 School Board Meeting.

Substitute Teacher/Nurse

Sub Certificate/Nursing license: $130

Certified Teacher/School Nurse: $145

Retired Teacher/School Nurse: $155

Substitute Administrator

Assistant/Additional help: $220

Building Principal: $235

Retired Admin in any position: $245

Article continues after sponsor message

Classified Subs:

Paraprofessionals requiring a license: $15.75/hour

Paraprofessionals requiring a license that are working on getting them: $15.00/hour

Café, Custodians, Monitors, Secretaries, Building Aides(excluding retired secretaries and custodians whose rate is set per contract): $15.00/hour

Correspondence should be directed to:

Granite City Community Unit School District #9

Jim Parker - jim.parker@gcsd9.net

Executive Director of Human Resources and Recruitment

Human Resources Department

Administrative Offices

3200 Maryville Rd.

Granite City, IL 62040

For employment opportunities in Granite City School District #9, visit: www.gcsd9.net/Content2/136.

More like this: