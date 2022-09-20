GCSD9 Hosts Special Board Meeting On September 27
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, September 27, at 4 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Pursuant to the Illinois Open Meetings Act, the Board of Education will immediately go into Closed Session for the purposes of conducting interviews for a Board Member vacancy.
The regularly-scheduled Board Meeting will follow at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on the GCSD9 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
More like this: