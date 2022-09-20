GCSD9 Hosts Special Board Meeting On September 27.

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, September 27, at 4 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill.

Pursuant to the Illinois Open Meetings Act, the Board of Education will immediately go into Closed Session for the purposes of conducting interviews for a Board Member vacancy.

The regularly-scheduled Board Meeting will follow at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on the GCSD9 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

