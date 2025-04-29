GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 6 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill.



The purpose of this meeting is to conclude current Board of Education business and organization of the new GCSD9 School Board of Education.

Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum Pledge of Allegiance Invocation Public Comment Minutes Executive Session Minutes Old Business Motion to Adjourn Sine Die Declaration of Quorum Call to Order and Roll Call Setting of the Agenda Adjournment

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

