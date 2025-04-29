GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 6 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The purpose of this meeting is to conclude current Board of Education business and organization of the new GCSD9 School Board of Education.

  1. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Invocation
  4. Public Comment
  5. Minutes
  6. Executive Session Minutes
  7. Old Business
  8. Motion to Adjourn Sine Die
  9. Declaration of Quorum
  10. Call to Order and Roll Call
  11. Setting of the Agenda
  12. Adjournment

To view the online agenda, please click HERE.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this:

GCSD9 To Celebrate Arbor Day May 2
Yesterday
Granite City Students Win Big in Clean Air Bookmark Contest
Apr 9, 2025
Elijah Kolb Honored as 2024-25 GCHS Scholar-Athlete
Apr 5, 2025
Collinsville, Granite City, Mascoutah, Unite With Rally To Save School Mascots
6 days ago
Granite City Police Welcomes New Officer Freddy Edwards
Apr 21, 2025

 