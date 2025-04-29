GCSD9 Hosts Special Board Meeting On May 6, 2025
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 6 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The purpose of this meeting is to conclude current Board of Education business and organization of the new GCSD9 School Board of Education.
To view the online agenda, please click HERE.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
More like this: