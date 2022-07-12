GCSD9 Hosts Back To School Celebration On August 3.

Listen to the story

Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is hosting a Back to School Celebration on Wednesday, August 3 from 3-6 p.m. at Worthen Park in Granite City.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students will have the opportunity to meet their principal, in addition to free school supplies, free refreshments, a touch-a-truck, games, prizes, a photo booth, school registration, and more.

The first day of school for the 2022-23 school year is set for Wednesday, August 17.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: