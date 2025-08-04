GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District No. 9 is partnering with Chestnut Health Systems to host a school physical clinic on Tuesday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Granite City High School parking lot at 3101 Madison Ave.

This event will be held to help protect students and others by meeting school physical requirements. All incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders and high school freshmen are required to have a school physical and updated shot records.

WHEN

Tuesday, August 12 - 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHERE

• Granite City High School Parking Lot, 3101 Madison Ave.

INFORMATION

Who is eligible: Preschool-12th graders

Limited time slots available - call or email for an appointment

Medicaid and private insurance accepted

Uninsured patients welcome

Sliding fee scale available

WHAT TO BRING:

Parent/Guardian ID

Immunization Record

Insurance Card (s)

RESERVE A SPOT

Contact Jen Evans by phone (618) 512-1863 or emailjevans@chestnut.org

