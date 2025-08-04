GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District No. 9 is partnering with Chestnut Health Systems to host a school physical clinic on Tuesday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Granite City High School parking lot at 3101 Madison Ave.

This event will be held to help protect students and others by meeting school physical requirements. All incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders and high school freshmen are required to have a school physical and updated shot records.

WHEN

  • Tuesday, August 12 - 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

WHERE
• Granite City High School Parking Lot, 3101 Madison Ave.

INFORMATION

  • Who is eligible: Preschool-12th graders
  • Limited time slots available - call or email for an appointment
  • Medicaid and private insurance accepted
  • Uninsured patients welcome
  • Sliding fee scale available

WHAT TO BRING:

  • Parent/Guardian ID
  • Immunization Record
  • Insurance Card (s)

RESERVE A SPOT

