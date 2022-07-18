GCSD9 Hosting Back To School Physical & Vaccine Clinic.

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District No. 9 will host a Back to School Physical and Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, July 28 from Noon-4 p.m. at the Granite City High School Gym Annex.

This event will be held to help protect students and others by meeting vaccination and school physical requirements. All incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders, and high school freshmen are required to have a school physical and updated shot records.

WHEN

  • Thursday, July 28 - Noon-4 p.m.

WHERE

• Granite City High School Gym Annex, 3101 Madison Ave.

INFORMATION

  • Who is eligible: Preschool-12th graders
  • Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
  • Patient’s Insurance including public insurance (Medicaid) will be billed for service
  • No out-of-pocket fees for those who are eligible
  • If you do not have insurance or have questions about vaccines please call Madison County Health Department at 618-692-8954, Ext. 2

WHAT TO BRING:

  • Child with their parent or guardian
  • The ID of parent or guardian
  • Shot/Immunization Record
  • Insurance Card

Schedule your appointment:https://form.jotform.com/221856470445156

