GCSD9 Hosting Back To School Physical & Vaccine Clinic
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District No. 9 will host a Back to School Physical and Vaccine Clinic on Thursday, July 28 from Noon-4 p.m. at the Granite City High School Gym Annex.
This event will be held to help protect students and others by meeting vaccination and school physical requirements. All incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders, and high school freshmen are required to have a school physical and updated shot records.
WHEN
- Thursday, July 28 - Noon-4 p.m.
WHERE
• Granite City High School Gym Annex, 3101 Madison Ave.
INFORMATION
WHAT TO BRING:
Schedule your appointment:https://form.jotform.com/221856470445156
