Granite City School Board Meeting

GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 has canceled its Special Meetings of the Board of Education on Thursday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 18.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The next scheduled GCSD9 Board Meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building.

The meeting will be streamed live on the GCSD9 Facebook page: facebook.com/GCSD9.net.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this:

GCSD9 Announces Young Authors Winners
Mar 10, 2025
1st MidAmerica Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants For Granite City School District #9
Feb 26, 2025
Granite City Man Charged For Throwing Hammer At Officer
Mar 1, 2025
Granite City Man Faces 13 Counts Of Child Sexual Assault
Feb 15, 2025
Jerseyville, Granite City Sex Offenders Charged For Registration Failure
Mar 3, 2025

 