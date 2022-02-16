GCSD9 Cancels Special Board Meetings
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 has canceled its Special Meetings of the Board of Education on Thursday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 18.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The next scheduled GCSD9 Board Meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building.
The meeting will be streamed live on the GCSD9 Facebook page: facebook.com/GCSD9.net.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
More like this: