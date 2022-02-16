Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 has canceled its Special Meetings of the Board of Education on Thursday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 18.

The next scheduled GCSD9 Board Meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building.

The meeting will be streamed live on the GCSD9 Facebook page: facebook.com/GCSD9.net.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

