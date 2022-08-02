GCSD9 Cancels Back to School Celebration
GRANITE CITY – Unfortunately, GCSD9 has cancelled the "Back to School Celebration" set for Wednesday, August 3 at Worthen Park due to potential thunderstorms in the weather forecast.
"We look forward to seeing our students and staff in the classrooms on Wednesday, August 17," Granite City Schools Superintendent Stephanie Cann said.
