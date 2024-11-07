GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District No. 9 Board Treasurer Linda Knogl and Board Member Lori Silva attended the Illinois Association of School Boards, Southwestern Division Meeting on September 25 in Sparta, Ill.

They met with Senator Terri Bryant-Murphysboro, Senator Erica Harriss-Edwardsville and Representative Amy Elik-Alton during the meeting.

Discussions included unfunded mandates which place a burden of requirements on districts without providing financial assistance to carry out those mandates. To date, there have been 731 mandates thrust upon districts since 1982.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other topics included: teacher shortages, evidence based funding, and student teacher stipends.

Knogl and Silva were encouraged by this opportunity to meet and hear their insights and concerns. Hopefully, further legislative meetings such as these will bring us closer and benefit our students and community.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: