GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced plans for its summer food service program, which is set to begin on Wednesday, May 28.

Breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday, and all meals must be consumed in the cafeteria. Meals will be free and available for children ages 0-18.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at two schools in June: Granite City High School and Lake Educational Support Services Center, and just GCHS in July and August.

The District will be closed on Thursday, June 19.

Granite City High School - 3148 Fehling Road

May 29-June 27 (Monday-Friday)

July 7-31 (Monday-Friday)

August 1-8 (Monday-Friday)

Breakfast: 7:30-10 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lake Educational Support Services Center - 3201 E. 23rd Street

May 28-June 25 (Monday-Friday)

Breakfast: 7:30-10 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

To view the breakfast and lunch menus, visit: https://www.gcsd9.net/info/breakfast-and-lunch-menus.

If you have any questions or concerns, please see call 618-451-5800, Ext. 2422 or email: information@gcsd9.net

