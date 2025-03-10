GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 has announced the District Young Authors winners for the 2024-25 school year.

The Young Author competition is open to all students kindergarten through 8th grade. After receiving student submissions, each building selects a number of winners based on their school population. From those building winners, a District judging then takes place.

Maryville 1-2 Center Principal Dr. Liz Niepert is GCSD9's Young Author coordinator. Forty volunteers, including students, gathered to judge the District level competition. The judges selected 37 winners to represent GCSD9. These students will be invited to the Madison County Young Author Conference.

Each spring the Madison County Regional Office of Education recognizes Young Authors winners in grades K-8 from Madison County schools at a county-wide conference. Students have the opportunity to share their books with each other, participate in reading/writing centric activities and be entertained by a local author, storyteller or performer.

The 34th annual Madison County Young Authors Conference will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Granite City High School.

Congratulations to our District winners!

Prather Kindergarten Center

Grayson Macko - Stop Signs

Oliver Hunter - Ray Really Wants to Do Science!

Rowan Runnels - Emily at Recess

Hayleigh Becker - Lily’s Shiny Adventure

Axyl Rice - The Farm

Gunnar Barnes - My Football Team

Maryville 1-2 Center

Lucas Vershul - Thelma Goes to Michigan

Lincoln Kimmel - Lincoln and Tony’s Big Adventure

Jaxon Valencia - Let’s Race

Wilson 1-2 Center

Mason Paterson - Mason & Easton’s Big Adventure

Cora Pointer - Sparkle

Emery Corzine - Kona

Thelonious Mueller - Snow Days with Lili

Bella Lance- Puppy Day

Cristian Escalet - My Vacation Story

Frohardt 3-4 Center

Article continues after sponsor message

Oliver Flynn - Lion Kai vs Scar X Karate

Addalyn Fleming - The Monster Who Cried

Vincent Buffo - 10 lb. Godzilla

Reed Venne - The Adventures of a Youtuber

Khloe Maupin - Humble

Mitchell 3-4 Center

Antwon Scott - People vs. Zombies: The War Might be Rising

Amelia Hall - Mia Hamm, A Biography

Kadence Young- How Luka Saved the Day!

Michael Consiglio - The Case of the Crazy Chicken Nugget

Rhett Hunter - Kiki’s New Dirt Bike

Grigsby Intermediate School

Blane Corzine - The Best, Most Amazing Day Ever…Not

Elijah Adams - Young Author’s Poems

CJ Wampler - Levi’s Adventures with CJ

Lailah Ferguson - Ocean Life

Lydia Woodworth - Different Dinosaur

Brynlee Kincaid - The Wolf

Tyler Cook - Kidtuber

Josiah Hardin- The Lockdown

Savanna Faulkner - Amari’s First Day of 6th Grade

Coolidge Junior High School

Hadassah Donze - The Darkest Night

Breanna Chandler - Life or Death Situations

Isabelle Flynn - The Sticky Note

More like this: