GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 will host a public hearing on Tuesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building in Granite City.

In relation to school code 105 ILCS5/10-19.05 with the Illinois State Board of Education, GCSD9 would like to request permission to utilize three full days of school improvement (code WFS) instead of six half days of school improvement (code XHS).

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

