GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann announced a change to its food distribution plan during its adaptive pause, which is set for Friday, Jan. 7 through Friday, Jan. 21.

Food distribution will begin on Friday, January 7.

Buses will be distributing food each day throughout the district. For new food distribution bus routes, please click HERE.

In addition, food pick-up will be available at six school locations: GCHS, Coolidge, Grigsby, Lake, Mitchell and Prather.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day Monday through Friday.

Students/guardians can pick up meals daily at designated locations and times:

School

Meal Distribution Times (Monday-Friday)

GCHS - Cafeteria

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Coolidge - Circle Drive

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Grigsby - Cafeteria Back Door

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lake - Cafeteria

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mitchell - Side Gym Door

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Prather - Circle Drive

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you have any questions or concerns, please see the "contact us" link below.

CONTACT US:information@gcsd9.net

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

