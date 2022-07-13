GCSD9 Announces 2022-23 School Supply Lists
Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced its school supply lists for the upcoming 2022-23 school year, which is set to begin on Wednesday, August 17.
Additional items may be added by individual teachers at the start of the year. It is recommended to purchase additional basic supplies during the “Back to School” sales especially things like pencils, paper, spiral notebooks, pocket folders, and crayons.
PRATHER (Pre-K & Kindergarten) - LINK
MARYVILLE (1st & 2nd Grade) - LINK
WILSON (1st & 2nd Grade) - LINK
FROHARDT (3rd & 4th Grade) - LINK
MITCHELL (3rd & 4th Grade) - LINK
GRIGSBY (5th & 6th Grade) - LINK
COOLIDGE (7th & 8th Grade) - LINK
GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL (9th-12th Grade) - LINK
LAKE EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT SERVICES CENTER - LINK
Enrollment and registration remain open for the 2022-23 school year.
Families can register by using your SKYWARD account. For all NEW enrollments, visit the Enrollment/Registration website for required documents prior to visiting our enrollment center:
James J. Greenwald Administration Building
3200 Maryville Road
Granite City, IL 62040
Monday through Thursday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Friday: 7-11:30 a.m.
As a reminder, students will not be allowed to attend school on the first day if not registered or enrolled. The first day of student attendance is set for Wednesday, Aug. 17.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
