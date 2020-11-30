GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann, Ed.S. announced adjustments to the Food and Curriculum Distribution, effective immediately. Food will be distributed only on Mondays and Wednesdays, while the curriculum is distributed on Tuesday.

Food Distribution

Monday – include two breakfasts and two lunches

Wednesday – include three breakfasts and three lunches

Curriculum

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuesday – continue per teacher request

In light of the current COVID-19 cases in Madison County and throughout the State of Illinois, Paraprofessionals, who assist in food distribution, will be working in buildings Monday through Thursday. Food distribution will not be provided on Friday due to remote workday.

The updated food and curriculum distribution plan will be from Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Jan. 15. To view the nearest bus stop locations and time, please visit the BUS DIRECTORY and find your street name and bus number.

If you have any questions or concerns, please see the "contact us" link below.

CONTACT US:information@gcsd9.net

For more information about the Granite City School District #9, please visit our website at: www.gcsd9.net or follow on social media at @GCSD9.

TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/News/379#sthash.cSE3V1Hl.2niTTqPR.dpbs

More like this: