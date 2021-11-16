O’FALLON - GCS Credit Union employees continue to show their support to local school districts by donating $940 to Belleville District #118 Foundation through their Growing Community Schools Jean Program.

The Growing Community Schools Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

The Belleville District #118 Foundation is a non-profit, independent, tax-exempt corporation, founded in 1999, to provide unique opportunities and experiences for all children of their school district. The Foundation's goal is to "supplement the necessary financial support for educational activities and programs."

GCS Credit Union selected this organization to support for the month of October because they follow the credit union’s philosophy of people helping people. GCS Credit Union’s Growing Community Schools Program was built to help students within our own communities. GCS employees were kind enough to donate $9,226 to 10 local school districts through the 2021 jeans program. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.