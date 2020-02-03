GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $860 in the month of January to benefit Without Limits Dance Company.

At GCS Credit Union we focus on giving back to our community and caring for our members. One way GCS gives back to the community is with our monthly jeans program, called Casual for a Cause. Staff are able to make a monthly donation to a local charity or organization and in return wear jeans to work on Fridays and Saturdays.

During the month of January, GCS staff donated to Without Limits Dance Company. This organization believes everyone should have the chance to dance! They have a passion for dance and helping individuals with special needs achieve their wildest dreams!

Without Limits Dance Company started in 2017 and is currently in their second season. They offer performance, socialization and classes for individuals with special needs. They also travel to local competitions to showcase what the athletes have learned. The athletes have a choice between cheer, gymnastics and different genres of dance such as jazz, pom, tap, ballet and live music.

If you’d like to support Without Limits Dance Company, you may check out their website,

withoutlimitsdanceco.com. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

