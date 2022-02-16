GRANITE CITY – GCS Credit Union kicks off their 2022 Jeans Program, Don’t Stop Donatin’, by raising $1,520 for the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

GCS Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program focuses on supporting our local counties. Each month, GCS employees will donate to an organization within the 18 counties that GCS serves.

The Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly,

monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is a resource for the brave children who are involved in abuse allegations. Through a confidential forensic interview, children are able to share their stories in a safe and supportive environment. CAC is dedicated to helping children and their families find hope and healing during an abuse allegation.

Claire Cooper, Development Specialist at CAC, stated "We are grateful for the support of GCS Credit Union. Thank you to all of the employees who participated in the January Jeans Donation Program! Your donation helps the Center ensure children are heard, supported, and connected.”

All children deserve a happy and healthy childhood. As a community, we can all make a difference in the life of a child. To learn more about the hope and healing CAC provides to children and families, visit madco-cac.org. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

