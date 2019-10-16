O’Fallon - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,055 in the month of October to benefit Belleville Area Humane Society.

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of October.

Belleville Area Humane Society’s mission is to improve the lives of homeless animals in our community through adoption, humane education and community outreach. This is a limited admission shelter, meaning they take in adoptable animals and never euthanize for shelter space. The shelter holds about 35 dogs and 30 cats and has nearly 600 adoptions a year! Belleville Area Humane Society does not receive government support and is 100% funded by donations. Anything from adopting a pet, volunteering, or donating money and items are beneficial to the shelter and the animals.

If you’d like to support Belleville Area Humane Society, you may check out their website,

bahspets.org, to see their adoptable pets, upcoming events, volunteer opportunities and other ways to donate. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

