GRANITE CITY - GCS employees joined together to raise $1,130.00 in the month of February to benefit the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Smile for Jeans Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nothing gets better than seeing a smile on an organization’s face when GCS Credit Union presents them with a jeans donation check. GCS Credit Union’s 2023 Smile for Jeans Program focuses on supporting our local communities that we work, play and live in. During the month of February, GCS employees proudly raised $1,130.00 for the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon.

JSC of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a philanthropic, non-profit 501c3 organization comprised of women who are dedicated to making a difference in their community by enriching the lives of others. JSC of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon hosts fundraising events throughout the year. The funds raised during these events are given back to the community through various service projects.

JSC of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon shares the same philosophy as credit unions, people helping people. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

More like this:

Revity Credit Union Raises $1,520 For Collinsville Junior Service Club
Jun 4, 2025
Revity Credit Union Raises $2,900 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois
May 8, 2025
Junior Service Club Announces 2025 Golf Scramble On June 28
Jun 3, 2025
Ribbon Cutting August 7: Build-A-Bear Workshop Comes to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois
Yesterday
MCT Announces August Service Changes and Public Meetings For Proposed 2026 Modifications
4 days ago

 