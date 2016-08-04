GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,055 in the month of July to benefit the Granite City APA. The Granite City APA is a "no-kill" shelter, meaning that they do not put a time limit on how long an animal will be maintained at the shelter. The Granite City APA gives animals they accept or rescue every attempt at adoption possible.

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees were allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of July.

The APA in Granite City began in March 1972 when ten hardworking volunteers decided that there was a need for a no-kill animal shelter in Southern Illinois. The shelter is air-conditioned and pavilions have been built outside to shelter the animals from the weather. The Granite City APA holds mobile adoptions every weekend so people can easily meet the animals. Volunteers are always needed to walk dogs or help with fundraising activities.

To find out more about the Granite City APA, please visit www.gcapa.org. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit www.myGCScu.com.

Founded in 1941 out of a single office in Granite City, GCS Credit Union now offers members at eight conveniently located branches across Southwestern Illinois. GCS offers convenient options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto and home equity loans. Members can also stay up to date on their finances 24/7 through numerous ATM locations, a telephone auto response system, PCU online banking and by visiting www.myGCScu.com.

