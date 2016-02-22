GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,072.25 in the month of January for Children’s Home + Aid of Granite City. In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees were allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of January.

Children’s Home + Aid remains committed to improving the lives of children and families throughout Illinois. As a leading social service agency, Children’s Home + Aid serves nearly 40,000 children and families in need each year. It delivers over 70 social service programs throughout 60 Illinois counties. Although it has grown significantly over the years, Children’s Home + Aid remains dedicated to Rev. Van Arsdale’s idea that all children should grow up in an atmosphere of love and stability, and should be helped to reach their full potential.

Amy Morrison, Children’s Home + Aid employee, said “Thank you for the wonderful donation! You can’t know how much it means to us in these difficult times. We are at risk of closing several of our so very important programs without the state paying us our contracted funding. We look forward to a new relationship with all of you.”

Since 1883, Children’s Home + Aid has been a leader in responding to the changing needs of disadvantaged children and families in Illinois. For more than 125 years, Children’s Home + Aid has paved the way by establishing best practices and shaping laws in child welfare, early childhood and juvenile justice. Today, Children’s Home + Aid is recognized as a leading provider of quality programs and services to children and families in need.

To find out more information about Children’s Home + Aid visit ChildrensHomeandAid.org. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

