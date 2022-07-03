

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – With the help of over thirty sponsors and one hundred twenty-four golfers, GCS Credit Union raised $32,961 during their sixth annual Tee Up Fore Veterans Golf Tournament.

The money raised during this event at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights was donated to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight and Got Your Six PTSD Support Dogs.

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight received $25,000 of the tournament proceeds. This donation will sponsor an entire flight of veterans on a one-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that were built in their honor.

This year marks a milestone for the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight as they take their 100th mission escorting veterans to Washington, D.C. for a day of honor at our nation’s memorials. For more details about the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight please visit gslhonorflight.org.

Got Your Six PTSD Support Dogs received $7,961 of the tournament proceeds. Got Your Six is committed to providing specialized service dogs to veterans and first-responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Their mission is to help these men and women regain their lives through the healing power of dogs. For more information about Got Your Six PTSD Support Dogs to visit GotYourSixSupportDogs.org.

Keith Burton, GCS Credit Union President, and CEO, stated, “It’s an honor to be asked to join Greater St. Louis Honor Flight’s 100th mission and GCS Credit Union’s sixth sponsored flight. I am looking forward to seeing the monuments built in honor of our veterans. Thank you to everyone who has made it possible to raise more than $180,000 for our veterans over the last six years. This is the credit union difference.” To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.



