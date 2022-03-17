GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union will award a $2,000 scholarship to one high school senior in early May.

GCS opens their Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship for the thirteenth year. Candidates are required to submit an essay explaining why saving and budgeting are important habits to develop. GCS supports youth in growing and reaching their savings goals and wants to hear how teens have succeeded.

Article continues after sponsor message

GCS also looks for applicants who actively volunteer in the community. Nicole R. Thorp, who the scholarship is named after, was a big believer in the credit union philosophy of people helping people.

Scholarship applications can be filled out and submitted entirely online at myGCScu.com

under the Member Center section. Applications are due Saturday, April 30th, 2022.

All GCS Credit Union members who are seniors in high school are eligible for the Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship. Not a member? It’s simple and easy to open an account online. For more information about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

More like this: