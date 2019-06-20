GCS EMPLOYEES DONATE TO THE KIDS SHOULDN’T HAVE CANCER FOUNDATION

ALTON - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $876.00 in the month of June to benefit The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation.

Article continues after sponsor message

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of June.

The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation (501c3) was founded in memory of Jonny Wade, shortly after brain cancer took his life at the age of 8. Despite the circumstances, Jonny believed he could and should make a difference for other children affected by cancer.

The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation is Jonny's foundation to honor his wish that no other kid should have cancer. To learn more about this wonderful foundation visit KidsShouldntHaveCancer.org. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

Founded in 1941 out of a single office in Granite City, GCS Credit Union now serves members at seven conveniently located branches across Southwestern Illinois. GCS offers convenient options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto, and home equity loans. Members can also stay up to date on their finances 24/7 through numerous ATM locations, online banking, mobile app, and by visiting myGCScu.com.

More like this: