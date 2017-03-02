COLLINSVILLE - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,170.00 in the month of February to benefit the local Got Your Six Support Dogs of Collinsville. The donation of over $1,000 pays for one service dog’s basic care for an entire year and pays for the veteran or first responder’s meals while attending the ten-day pairing and trauma resiliency training.

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of February.

Got Your Six Support Dogs helps veterans and first-responders who have risked their lives to serve our country. To help those who struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as well as sexual trauma, Got Your Six Support Dog’s goal is to place trained PTSD service dogs with veterans and first-responders at no cost. The trained PTSD service dogs help them heal from the psychological stress of war and duty through the compassion and healing power of their loyal 4-legged companions.

Heather Chapman, Got Your Six Support Dog volunteer, stated “There are 22 veterans that commit suicide daily. Your generous donation helps us continue our mission to train and place PTSD support dogs with the veterans and first responders who need them.”

Some of the special training that Got Your Six Support Dogs receive includes: nightmare interruption, light switches, anxiety alerts, retrieves, and compression therapy. For more information, please visit GotYourSixSupportDogs.com. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

