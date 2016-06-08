GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,360.00 in the month of May to benefit the Granite City High School Marching Warriors Band.

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees were allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of May. The GCS Board and Committee Members matched this employee donation to make a total donation of $2,720.00.

The GCHS Marching Warriors Band has been invited to perform in the 2016 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Parade on August 6th in Canton, Ohio. The students will have the opportunity to perform for an audience of over 200,000 spectators celebrating the induction of Granite City High School Alumnus, Kevin Greene, into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, this opportunity has come at a time when our hometown students will not have the chance to fundraise enough money to cover the cost of the trip. The total cost of the trip for the 165 member GCHS Marching Warriors Varsity Band will be roughly $50,000, including transportation, hotel, and food.

For more information, go to https://www.gofundme.com/GCHSBAND2016 or facebook.com/Granite-City-High-School-Marching-Warriors-Band.

To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

