GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,275.00 in the month of March to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project by donating to the 5K Color Run for the Vets hosted in Granite City. In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees were allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of March.

For every US soldier killed in World War I and WWII, there were 1.7 soldiers wounded. In Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, for every US soldier killed, seven are wounded.

With the mission to honor and empower Wounded Warriors, Wounded Warrior Project is the hand extended to encourage warriors as they adjust to their new normal and achieve new triumphs. Offering a variety of programs and services, WWP is equipped to serve warriors with every type of injury – from the physical to the invisible wounds of war.

The 5K Color Run for the Vets will be held in Granite City and all proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project. The race is Saturday, May 7, 2016 at Civic Park, 20th Street & Delmar of Granite City. The race is hosted by the Granite City Rotary and Granite City Business Foundry. Jacob Long from Channel 5 news will be the master of ceremonies for the event. If you would like more information about the 5K, please visit facebook.com/GC5KColorRunForTheVets.

To find out more information about Wounded Warrior Project, please visit woundedwarriorproject.org. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

