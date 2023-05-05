O’FALLON - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise more than $1,000 over the course of April to donate toward the O’Fallon All-Abilities Playground project. The donation was funded via employee contributions through the company’s “Smile for Jeans” program.

“The Smile for Jeans Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization,” the company said in a press release. “By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.”

In total, GCS Credit Union employees raised $1,160 for the all-abilities playground. They presented the donation with a giant check on May 3.

The company added: “Nothing gets better than seeing a smile on an organization’s face when GCS Credit Union presents them with a jeans donation check.”

More information on the O’Fallon All-Abilities Playground is available on ofallongives.com, where you can also donate. GCS said they’re “proud” to contribute to the project as it goes forward.

“GCS Credit Union is proud to be a part of the happiness that the All-Abilities Playground is about to bring to O’Fallon, Illinois,” they said. “Playgrounds are a place for laughter, friends and fun where all children and their families can play together regardless of their abilities.”

To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit their website at myGCScu.com.

