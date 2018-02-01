DUPO - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,301.07 in the month of January to benefit the organization Moms on a Mission. Created by Dawn Hosna, this nonprofit seeks to collect and distribute goods such as clothing, food, and household items to people in need.

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees were allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays.

Article continues after sponsor message

Moms on a Mission seeks to not only give items to those in need, but to also connect people with organizations that can help them long term. Moms on a Mission has a system they call “pray or pay”, where shoppers can either make a donation of an amount they can afford or they can pray voluntarily with volunteers.

The organizations distribution center is located at 440 McBride in Dupo, IL, and is open three days per week. Moms on a Mission also can be found on Wednesdays in the Metro East handing out supplies to homeless men and women on the street.

To learn more about Moms on a Mission you can visit their Facebook page which has over 4,000 members and counting. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

More like this: