GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union has recently awarded the $2,000 Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship. Chayse Richardson of Collinsville High School was this year’s recipient of the Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship.

Article continues after sponsor message

GCS was looking for applicants who actively volunteer in the community. Nicole R. Thorp, who the scholarship is now named after, was a big believer in helping out where needed. Chayse’s extensive volunteer work at the Special Needs Soccer Association and Project Lead the Way Program speaks volumes of her character.

Candidates were also required to submit an essay on their ideas on educating youth about money. GCS tries to guide youth in developing and reaching savings goals and wanted to hear how its teens have succeeded.

GCS wishes Chayse the best of luck in continuing her education and reaching her career goals.

More like this: