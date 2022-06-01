O'FALLON - GCS Credit Union has recently awarded the $2,000 Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship to Ryan Merrill from O’Fallon Township High School.

Article continues after sponsor message

GCS was looking for applicants who receive good grades, have an opinion on effective money habits and who are actively involved in school and the community. Nicole R. Thorp, who the scholarship is named after, was a big believer in helping out where needed.

Ryan is ranked number thirty-two in his class, played soccer for OTHS, and is an Eagle Scout of Troop 555. Ryan will be attending Brigham Young University in Idaho.

Candidates were also required to submit an essay on three principles they believe should guide a new college student’s money habits. Ryan believes, “I first need to make sure all other obligations and dues are paid before spending money on my wants. Material things come and go, but college students should understand that a place to live, the ability to attend college, and bad credit scores will be crucial in the future and should be taken seriously right away.”

GCS wishes Ryan the best of luck in continuing his education and reaching his goals. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

More like this: