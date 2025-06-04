GCHS Students Earn Microsoft Certifications
GRANITE CITY – Ms. Hutchings’ Computer Concepts and Advanced Computer Concepts classes at Granite City High School had 24 students earn certifications in Microsoft Word, Excel, and/or PowerPoint.
Of these, 14 students achieved certification in all three applications, earning the title of Microsoft Office Associate Specialists.
Certification scores were submitted to Microsoft as part of a contest, with winners to be announced at a later date. Proficiency in Microsoft applications remains critical, as the Office suite continues to be the industry standard for productivity tools across a wide range of professions. Mastering these programs provides students with a competitive edge in both academic and career pursuits.
The students who earned the certification include:
Nevaeh Becker
Ja’Maiya Bennet
Mason Camren
Riley Carnahan
Alex Carrillo
Lucas Dickerson
Kamryn Dunn
Brendon Feyerabend
Zoriah Gillon
Landon Goodyear
Auric Heuss
Mikayla Johnson
Adrian Mendez
Long Ngo
Addison Pearman
Kiera Ruby
Connor Schaefer
Isaiah Thomas
Kameron Walker
Wyatt Wilfong
Longan Wilson
Zeke Wilson
Madilynn Wineburner
Ethan Wintermeyer
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
