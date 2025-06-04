GRANITE CITY – Ms. Hutchings’ Computer Concepts and Advanced Computer Concepts classes at Granite City High School had 24 students earn certifications in Microsoft Word, Excel, and/or PowerPoint.



Of these, 14 students achieved certification in all three applications, earning the title of Microsoft Office Associate Specialists.



Certification scores were submitted to Microsoft as part of a contest, with winners to be announced at a later date. Proficiency in Microsoft applications remains critical, as the Office suite continues to be the industry standard for productivity tools across a wide range of professions. Mastering these programs provides students with a competitive edge in both academic and career pursuits.



The students who earned the certification include:



Nevaeh Becker

Ja’Maiya Bennet

Mason Camren

Riley Carnahan

Alex Carrillo

Lucas Dickerson

Kamryn Dunn

Brendon Feyerabend

Zoriah Gillon

Landon Goodyear

Auric Heuss

Mikayla Johnson

Adrian Mendez

Long Ngo

Addison Pearman

Kiera Ruby

Connor Schaefer

Isaiah Thomas

Kameron Walker

Wyatt Wilfong

Longan Wilson

Zeke Wilson

Madilynn Wineburner

Ethan Wintermeyer



For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

