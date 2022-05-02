GRANITE CIY – As Music in our Schools Month comes to a close, Granite City High School band director Wyatt Roberds recognized the 25 members of the GCHS Marching Warriors.

The Class of 2022 helped lead the Marching Warriors to a memorable year, which included:

Smith Walbridge Drum Major Clinics –July 25, 2021

Thumbs Up Award

Runner up Squad of the Day

Jonas Etchison - Outstanding Drum Major and Drum Major First Class

O’Fallon Metro East Marching Classic –September 11, 2021

3rd Place Band – Class 3A

1st Place Color Guard

EIU Panther Marching Band Festival –September 25, 2021

1st Place Band – Class 6A

1st Place Music

1st Place Visual

1st Place Drum Majors

Grand Champion

Fort Zumwalt North River City Showcase – October 9, 2021

7th Place Band – Class 6A

8th Place Band Overall in Finals

U of I – Illinois Marching Band Championships –October 23, 2021

1st Place Band – Class 5A

1st Place General Effect

1st Place Music

1st Place Visual

"One of the concepts that we discuss throughout the school year in band is that … you, and you alone are responsible for the choices you make and the actions you take. Whether you choose to have the best year of your life or the worst, you will always be right. You control your thoughts, your thoughts control your actions, your actions control your outcomes," said Roberds. "In the end, your thoughts control the outcome, so choose thoughts that will empower and enable the outcomes that you wish to achieve. Our GCHS Marching Warriors seniors have definitely been in control of their thoughts and actions, making this an INCREDIBLE year!"

Listed below is the name, instrument and leadership role of each Class of 2022 member:

FIRST NAME LAST NAME INSTRUMENT LEADERSHIP ROLE Sophia Boone Clarinet & Oboe Field Manager Allison Branding Clarinet Clarinet Section Leader Connor Brewer Baritone & Euphonium Baritone Section Leader Finn Brown Flute and Tenor Saxophone Tenor Saxophone Squad Leader Nick Butchee Baritone, Euphonium, and Saxophone Baritone Squad Leader Melanie Clark Flute Band Librarian Sierra Cooper Alto Saxophone Saxophone Section Leader Miranda Cowley Trumpet Trumpet Section Leader Brendan Eads Trombone Trombone Section Leader Jonas Etchison Tenor Saxophone & Percussion Drum Major Joseph Article continues after sponsor message Guithues Tuba and Bass Guitar Band Librarian Sam Henry Tuba Tuba Section Leader Devon Howard Color Guard Color Guard Manager Brianna Johnson Flute Flute Section Leader Ian Johnson Alto Saxophone Band Librarian Lexi Kunz Percussion Percussion Section Leader Jordan Laking Trumpet & Color Guard Color Guard Manager Gloria Loeza-Ozorio French Horn & Trumpet Band Librarian & Field Manager Carly Owens Flute and Trombone Band Captain Haven Przybysz Color Guard Color Guard Manager Dominic Richards Baritone & Euphonium Baritone Squad Leader Ian Santiago Percussion Percussion Section Leader Jordan Scroggins Baritone Saxophone Saxophone Section Leader Ethan Tarnovsky Trumpet Drum Major

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

