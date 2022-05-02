GCHS Recognizes Senior Marching Warriors
GRANITE CIY – As Music in our Schools Month comes to a close, Granite City High School band director Wyatt Roberds recognized the 25 members of the GCHS Marching Warriors.
The Class of 2022 helped lead the Marching Warriors to a memorable year, which included:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Smith Walbridge Drum Major Clinics–July 25, 2021
- Thumbs Up Award
- Runner up Squad of the Day
- Jonas Etchison - Outstanding Drum Major and Drum Major First Class
O’Fallon Metro East Marching Classic–September 11, 2021
- 3rd Place Band – Class 3A
- 1st Place Color Guard
EIU Panther Marching Band Festival–September 25, 2021
- 1st Place Band – Class 6A
- 1st Place Music
- 1st Place Visual
- 1st Place Drum Majors
- Grand Champion
Fort Zumwalt North River City Showcase – October 9, 2021
- 7th Place Band – Class 6A
- 8th Place Band Overall in Finals
U of I – Illinois Marching Band Championships–October 23, 2021
- 1st Place Band – Class 5A
- 1st Place General Effect
- 1st Place Music
- 1st Place Visual
"One of the concepts that we discuss throughout the school year in band is that … you, and you alone are responsible for the choices you make and the actions you take. Whether you choose to have the best year of your life or the worst, you will always be right. You control your thoughts, your thoughts control your actions, your actions control your outcomes," said Roberds. "In the end, your thoughts control the outcome, so choose thoughts that will empower and enable the outcomes that you wish to achieve. Our GCHS Marching Warriors seniors have definitely been in control of their thoughts and actions, making this an INCREDIBLE year!"
Listed below is the name, instrument and leadership role of each Class of 2022 member:
FIRST NAME
LAST NAME
INSTRUMENT
LEADERSHIP ROLE
Sophia
Boone
Clarinet & Oboe
Field Manager
Allison
Branding
Clarinet
Clarinet Section Leader
Connor
Brewer
Baritone & Euphonium
Baritone Section Leader
Finn
Brown
Flute and Tenor Saxophone
Tenor Saxophone Squad Leader
Nick
Butchee
Baritone, Euphonium, and Saxophone
Baritone Squad Leader
Melanie
Clark
Flute
Band Librarian
Sierra
Cooper
Alto Saxophone
Saxophone Section Leader
Miranda
Cowley
Trumpet
Trumpet Section Leader
Brendan
Eads
Trombone
Trombone Section Leader
Jonas
Etchison
Tenor Saxophone & Percussion
Drum Major
Joseph
Article continues after sponsor message
Guithues
Tuba and Bass Guitar
Band Librarian
Sam
Henry
Tuba
Tuba Section Leader
Devon
Howard
Color Guard
Color Guard Manager
Brianna
Johnson
Flute
Flute Section Leader
Ian
Johnson
Alto Saxophone
Band Librarian
Lexi
Kunz
Percussion
Percussion Section Leader
Jordan
Laking
Trumpet & Color Guard
Color Guard Manager
Gloria
Loeza-Ozorio
French Horn & Trumpet
Band Librarian & Field Manager
Carly
Owens
Flute and Trombone
Band Captain
Haven
Przybysz
Color Guard
Color Guard Manager
Dominic
Richards
Baritone & Euphonium
Baritone Squad Leader
Ian
Santiago
Percussion
Percussion Section Leader
Jordan
Scroggins
Baritone Saxophone
Saxophone Section Leader
Ethan
Tarnovsky
Trumpet
Drum Major
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
More like this: