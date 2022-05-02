GCHS Senior Marching WarriorsGRANITE CIY – As Music in our Schools Month comes to a close, Granite City High School band director Wyatt Roberds recognized the 25 members of the GCHS Marching Warriors.

The Class of 2022 helped lead the Marching Warriors to a memorable year, which included:

Smith Walbridge Drum Major ClinicsJuly 25, 2021

  • Thumbs Up Award
  • Runner up Squad of the Day
  • Jonas Etchison - Outstanding Drum Major and Drum Major First Class

O’Fallon Metro East Marching ClassicSeptember 11, 2021

  • 3rd Place Band – Class 3A
  • 1st Place Color Guard

EIU Panther Marching Band FestivalSeptember 25, 2021

  • 1st Place Band – Class 6A
  • 1st Place Music
  • 1st Place Visual
  • 1st Place Drum Majors
  • Grand Champion

Fort Zumwalt North River City ShowcaseOctober 9, 2021

  • 7th Place Band – Class 6A
  • 8th Place Band Overall in Finals

U of I – Illinois Marching Band ChampionshipsOctober 23, 2021

  • 1st Place Band – Class 5A
  • 1st Place General Effect
  • 1st Place Music
  • 1st Place Visual

"One of the concepts that we discuss throughout the school year in band is that … you, and you alone are responsible for the choices you make and the actions you take. Whether you choose to have the best year of your life or the worst, you will always be right. You control your thoughts, your thoughts control your actions, your actions control your outcomes," said Roberds. "In the end, your thoughts control the outcome, so choose thoughts that will empower and enable the outcomes that you wish to achieve. Our GCHS Marching Warriors seniors have definitely been in control of their thoughts and actions, making this an INCREDIBLE year!"

Listed below is the name, instrument and leadership role of each Class of 2022 member:

FIRST NAME

LAST NAME

INSTRUMENT

LEADERSHIP ROLE

Sophia

Boone

Clarinet & Oboe

Field Manager

Allison

Branding

Clarinet

Clarinet Section Leader

Connor

Brewer

Baritone & Euphonium

Baritone Section Leader

Finn

Brown

Flute and Tenor Saxophone

Tenor Saxophone Squad Leader

Nick

Butchee

Baritone, Euphonium, and Saxophone

Baritone Squad Leader

Melanie

Clark

Flute

Band Librarian

Sierra

Cooper

Alto Saxophone

Saxophone Section Leader

Miranda

Cowley

Trumpet

Trumpet Section Leader

Brendan

Eads

Trombone

Trombone Section Leader

Jonas

Etchison

Tenor Saxophone & Percussion

Drum Major

Joseph

Guithues

Tuba and Bass Guitar

Band Librarian

Sam

Henry

Tuba

Tuba Section Leader

Devon

Howard

Color Guard

Color Guard Manager

Brianna

Johnson

Flute

Flute Section Leader

Ian

Johnson

Alto Saxophone

Band Librarian

Lexi

Kunz

Percussion

Percussion Section Leader

Jordan

Laking

Trumpet & Color Guard

Color Guard Manager

Gloria

Loeza-Ozorio

French Horn & Trumpet

Band Librarian & Field Manager

Carly

Owens

Flute and Trombone

Band Captain

Haven

Przybysz

Color Guard

Color Guard Manager

Dominic

Richards

Baritone & Euphonium

Baritone Squad Leader

Ian

Santiago

Percussion

Percussion Section Leader

Jordan

Scroggins

Baritone Saxophone

Saxophone Section Leader

Ethan

Tarnovsky

Trumpet

Drum Major

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

