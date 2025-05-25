GRANITE CITY – This summer, the sweet sound of success has a name — Karlisa Brent.



The Granite City High School junior and All-State flute player has been awarded the coveted Tomasi Flutes Scholarship to attend the Midwest Flute Institute at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), a nationally recognized summer program for aspiring flutists.



Brent stood out not only for her musical excellence but also for her genuine passion and dedication to the art of flute playing. From achieving All-State recognition to maintaining music as a heartfelt hobby, her journey is an inspiring testament to perseverance and love for music.



“I want to continue in music for as long as I can,” she shared in her scholarship application. “Of all of the hobbies I've ever enjoyed ... Music has stayed close to my heart for the longest. It gives me a temporary moment of stillness and calm without the stress and realities of the world.”



Her band director, Mr. Wyatt Roberds, had high praise for the standout junior: “Phenomenal student. She has crazy dedication. I wish I could clone her.”

The Midwest Flute Institute at SIUE is a premier summer experience that brings together flute players from across the region for workshops, masterclasses, chamber music, and performances led by world-class instructors Dr. Matthew Allison and Dr. Shelly Monier. Thanks to support from Tomasi Flutes North America, a company that champions young talent and innovation in the flute world, students like Brent are given the opportunity to expand their skills and connect with a vibrant musical community.



For Brent, this camp is more than just a learning opportunity — it’s a chance to make memories with others who share her love of the flute. “By attending this flute camp, I’ll be able to learn new skills to use in everyday practice,” she said. “And I’ll get to meet others who enjoy this just as much as I do.”



With dreams of becoming a better musician and keeping music a lifelong passion, her dedication has now been met with an incredible opportunity to grow and shine. Brent especially appreciates the versatility of the flute, saying, “It can be lyrical and melodical but also aggressive and angsty… it’s not just one instrument, but a category of many different ones that expand throughout different styles of music.”



As she heads to SIUE this summer, the Granite City community beams with pride knowing that Brent's journey is just beginning — and the music is only going to get better from here.



For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

