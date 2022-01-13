GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to host a School/Youth Serving Organization COVID-19 clinic on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 3-7 p.m. in the GCHS cafeteria.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Vaccinations are open for ages 5 and older and include:

Pfizer for 5-11 years old - 1st and 2nd dose

• Adult Pfizer 12 and up - 1st and 2nd dose plus Booster

• Moderna Booster

• Johnson & Johnson single dose and Booster

WHEN

• Thursday, Jan. 20 - 3-7 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

WHERE

• Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)

INFORMATION

• Bring photo ID

• Vaccine is free

• Masks are REQUIRED

• Walk-ins are welcome

• Parent/guardian must accompany minors 5-17 years old

• Boosters are available

More like this:

Granite City High School Showcases Student Talent In Drama With IHSA Sectional Championship
Mar 30, 2025
Granite City High School Announces Elks Students of the Month
Mar 13, 2025
Elijah Kolb Honored as 2024-25 GCHS Scholar-Athlete
Yesterday
GCSD9 Schools Participate in Statewide Band Contest
Mar 18, 2025
OSF St. Anthony's Offers Low-Dose CT Clinics for Lung Cancer Screenings
Mar 17, 2025

 