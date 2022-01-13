GCHS Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Jan. 20
GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to host a School/Youth Serving Organization COVID-19 clinic on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 3-7 p.m. in the GCHS cafeteria.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Vaccinations are open for ages 5 and older and include:
• Pfizer for 5-11 years old - 1st and 2nd dose
• Adult Pfizer 12 and up - 1st and 2nd dose plus Booster
• Moderna Booster
• Johnson & Johnson single dose and Booster
WHEN
• Thursday, Jan. 20 - 3-7 p.m.
WHERE
• Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)
INFORMATION
• Bring photo ID
• Vaccine is free
• Masks are REQUIRED
• Walk-ins are welcome
• Parent/guardian must accompany minors 5-17 years old
• Boosters are available
More like this: