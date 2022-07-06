GCHS Hosting Robotics Workshop On July 21

GRANITE CITY - The Granite City High School Robotics Team is hosting a one-day Robotics Workshop on Thursday, July 21 from 8:30-4:30 p.m. in the GCHS Atrium.

The workshop is open to residents of Granite City in grades 6-8 (Ages 11-14) and the cost is $20. Limited space is available and students can register online at: https://bit.ly/3ArfOVh

This workshop offers a hands-on opportunity to build and program Lego robots. Students will work in small teams to design robotic systems and compete in a number of fun activities. The workshop provides a combination of hands-on instruction with basic programming concepts.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, July 12.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

