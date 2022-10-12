GCHS Hosting FAFSA Workshop On Oct. 26

The Granite City High School Guidance Department is hosting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Completion Workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m. in the GCHS Media Center.

Professionals from Trio Educational Opportunity Centers will be there to assist students and families in completing their FAFSA that night. The event is open for two hours and families can attend at any time during that window. Spots are limited, so students will need to sign up in the guidance office ASAP.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.