GRANITE CITY – Granite City Senior High School will serve as a host for a Madison County Drive-Thru COVID-19 Community Testing Site on Thursday, Nov. 19, in the Memorial Gymnasium front parking lot. Testing will occur from 9 a.m. till Noon, or until supplies last. WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 19 - 9 a.m. - Noon WHERE Granite City High School Memorial Gymnasium Front Parking Lot, 3101 Madison Ave. INFORMATION Bring photo ID and health insurance card, if you have one

No appointment. needed, open to the public (adults and children over six months of age)

There is no out of pocket expense for the test

Shallow nose swab testing, NOT a deep swab of the nose and throat

Masks are REQUIRED.

Please be patient as there may be a wait

Due to Lab delays, it may be up to a week before you get results Madison County Health Department has developed partnerships with SIU School of Medicine, SIUE Nursing, Lewis & Clark Community College, and SIHF Healthcare to ensure community-based testing services that are easily accessible for residents of Madison County. For frequently asked questions, please visit: www.madisonchd.org.