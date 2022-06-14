GCHS Class Of 2023 Senior Picture Days

GRANITE CITY - Wagner Portrait Group is the official Senior Photographer of Granite City High School and to be pictured in the yearbook, you must have your picture photographed by Wagner Portrait Group.

Have you booked your senior portrait appointment? HURRY! Appointments are filling fast! Granite City High’s Senior Picture Days are: June 22-24 and July 7-8, 2022. Portrait sessions will be in the GCHS atrium.

CLICK HERE TO SCHEDULE YOUR PORTRAIT SESSION

Or go to: www.WagnerPortraitGroup.com and click on SENIORS. Have your credit card ready to reserve your time. All sessions are free, however, "no-shows" will be charged $35.

MORE DETAILS ABOUT YOUR PHOTO SESSION

Yearbook Portrait Dress Code:

- Guys: Sport coat, dress shirt, & tie

- Girls: Dressy top (no tube tops spaghetti straps, or low-cut blouses)

- You will be photographed in your formal attire for the yearbook as well as a free senior cap and gown session (we'll provide the caps and gowns, properly disinfected with UV light sanitization system between uses)

Who to bring:

- Parents/guardians are encouraged to accompany their senior to their photo appointment at school.

- Please limit additional family members as we will be practicing social distancing and want plenty of space for all seniors.

- Images will be available to view and order online after your session (including choosing your yearbook picture).

Fee:

There is no charge to be photographed, however a credit card is required to book your appointment.

- Photo sessions are free, however, "no-shows" will be charged $35.

- After your session, you will have the opportunity to take advantage of special Senior Week picture discounts!

Schedule:

- Plan on 15-20 minutes for your complete appointment.

- After your portrait session, you will select your yearbook pose plus have the opportunity to take advantage of special Senior Week picture discounts.

Need another date?

If you are unable to make the scheduled dates, please check the ONLINE SCHEDULE later this summer for added make-up dates.

Health and Safety:

In an effort to maintain a healthy environment, we have opted to photograph in a wide open space at school rather than at the Wagner Portrait Group studio. Our #1 goal is keeping students and their families safe.

Camera area, props, & stools will be sanitized after each photo session

Garments will be treated with UV light disinfecting system between uses

Hand sanitizer will be available at each station

Questions? Wagner is happy to help! Call 314-567-5900 or 1-800-444-7986, or visit the website at: www.wagnerportraitgroup.com

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

