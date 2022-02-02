GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School will be celebrating National Career and Technical Education month in February.

GCHS Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs have a very strong history and these programs continue to thrive today. Classes offered in the business and vocational departments have over 800 students enrolled in them.

In addition, 14 CTE classes have an opportunity for students to earn dual credit through SWIC. In the Fall, the vocational department received the Illinois Technology Education Association “Program of the Year”.

Each Friday during the month of February, be sure to check the GCSD9 website -www.gcsd9.net - to view a CTE student spotlight.

