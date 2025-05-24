GCHS Building Trades House For Sale
GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School is accepting bids on the Vocational Building Trades Class House located at 4825 Bailey Drive in Granite City.
The 3-bedroom/2-bath brick combo ranch home is approximately 1,900 square feet with a 3-car garage on 80’ x 120’ lot in Donnalynne Legacy Subdivision.
There is an open house scheduled for Sunday, June 22 from 1-4 p.m. See attached FLYER for more information.
The vocational electricity, vocational building trades, and SWIC’s HVAC program all collaborated to complete the home. GCHS is very proud of our students who contributed to this program.
Vocational Building Trades Students – Instructor, John Boushard
Gage Asbeck Alan Pacheco
Jacob Barton Laney Rainwater
Makayla Bonner Michael Richello
Owen Hale Julius Shrum
Landon Kaminski Duke Upton
Henry Mink Landon Vonburg
Kalil Mosby Lucas Watson
Vocational Electricity Students – Instructor, Bob Quick
Paris Belt Ryan Mangiaracino
Jack Brooks Jayden McLaughlin
Evan Connolly Leon Owens
Aaron Dennis Elijah Recklein
Evan Drake Mason Smith
Patrick French Duke Upton
Angel Hernandez Alexander Vaughn
Logan Hull Noah Vickery
Sam Klee Owen Vickery
Tyson Lane Glen Wilson
Allen Lee Wyatt Yehling
Sealed bids are due to the Board Office – 3200 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL 62040 – addressed to Mr. Zack Suhre and will be opened at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 11. The outside of the envelope must be clearly marked “Building Trades House Bid.”
Bids will be tabulated prior to the Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 22 at 6 p.m. at the Board Office. Bid must be accompanied by a $500 deposit money order or cashier’s check.
The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids in the bidding process.
If you have any questions, please contact GCSD9 Vocational Education and District Student Safety Coordinator Tim Moran at (618), 451-5800, Ext. 2525.
