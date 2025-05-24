GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School is accepting bids on the Vocational Building Trades Class House located at 4825 Bailey Drive in Granite City.

The 3-bedroom/2-bath brick combo ranch home is approximately 1,900 square feet with a 3-car garage on 80’ x 120’ lot in Donnalynne Legacy Subdivision.

There is an open house scheduled for Sunday, June 22 from 1-4 p.m. See attached FLYER for more information.

The vocational electricity, vocational building trades, and SWIC’s HVAC program all collaborated to complete the home. GCHS is very proud of our students who contributed to this program.

Vocational Building Trades Students – Instructor, John Boushard

Gage Asbeck Alan Pacheco

Jacob Barton Laney Rainwater

Makayla Bonner Michael Richello

Owen Hale Julius Shrum

Landon Kaminski Duke Upton

Henry Mink Landon Vonburg

Kalil Mosby Lucas Watson

Vocational Electricity Students – Instructor, Bob Quick

Paris Belt Ryan Mangiaracino

Jack Brooks Jayden McLaughlin

Evan Connolly Leon Owens

Aaron Dennis Elijah Recklein

Evan Drake Mason Smith

Patrick French Duke Upton

Angel Hernandez Alexander Vaughn

Logan Hull Noah Vickery

Sam Klee Owen Vickery

Tyson Lane Glen Wilson

Allen Lee Wyatt Yehling

Sealed bids are due to the Board Office – 3200 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL 62040 – addressed to Mr. Zack Suhre and will be opened at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 11. The outside of the envelope must be clearly marked “Building Trades House Bid.”

Bids will be tabulated prior to the Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 22 at 6 p.m. at the Board Office. Bid must be accompanied by a $500 deposit money order or cashier’s check.

The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids in the bidding process.

If you have any questions, please contact GCSD9 Vocational Education and District Student Safety Coordinator Tim Moran at (618), 451-5800, Ext. 2525.

