GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School is currently seeking field signage sponsors at Babe Champion Field to help support the GCHS Baseball Program.

Sponsorship help offset the costs of equipment, field maintenance and uniform costs as well as provide for capital improvements.

Field signage sponsorship opportunities are shown below, and include the cost of the banner:

^ 5x5 - $275 - outfield signage sponsorship

- One 5'x 5' banner displaying your business name and logo that will be displayed on the outfield fence.

^ 5x7 - $305 - outfield signage sponsorship

- One 5'x 7' banner displaying your business name and logo that will be displayed on the outfield fence.

^ 5x10 - $350 - outfield signage sponsorship

Article continues after sponsor message

- One 5'x 10' banner displaying your business name and logo that will be displayed on the outfield fence.

^ 5x12 - $380 - outfield signage sponsorship

- One 5'x 12' banner displaying your business name and logo that will be displayed on the outfield fence.

Please contact GCHS baseball coach Scott Smallie for more information: scott.smallie@gcsd9.net.

TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/News/723#sthash.U9TlXAO5.dpbs

Website:https://www.gcsd9.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/gcsd9

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/gcsd_9/

More like this: