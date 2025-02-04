GRANITE CITY – Members of the Granite City High School Band made their mark at the Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) All-State Band Competition this year by having five musicians selected to perform in the ILMEA All-State Festival.

The five students who earned All-State honors include:

Karlisa Brent: Flute

Bailey Hanks: French Horn

Article continues after sponsor message

Adrianna Ireland: Trumpet

Victoria Robinson: Euphonium

Alyssa White: Bass Clarinet

These rehearsals culminated with the All-State Concert and Honors Concert, held at the Peoria Civic Center Arena on February 1. This is the highest honor a high school musician can receive.

The five students will be honored at the Granite City Community School District #9 Board meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.

The Illinois Music Education Association (ILMEA) is an organization established to provide professional growth opportunities for Illinois music teachers and to provide music making opportunities for the most talented music students in the state. Outstanding students undergo a rigorous audition procedure based on musical etudes and scales in order to be selected to participate in the District Festival in November. Students receiving high scores at the ILMEA District Festival advanced to perform at the ILMEA All-State Festival.

More like this: