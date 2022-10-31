GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School congratulates five graduates who are entering the GCHS Wall of Fame Class of 2022.

Jack Jenkins (Class of 1971), Jerry Kent (Class of 1971), Robin Nunn (Class of 1973), Mike Patton (Class of 1981) and Kim Seybert (Class of 1975) will be honored on Friday, November 11 during induction ceremonies in the GCHS atrium. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

To reserve a table of eight seats for $200, please email GCHS Principal Daren DePew: daren.depew@gcsd9.net.

Jack Jenkins - Class of 1971

Jack Jenkins was the resident house organist at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, a position he held until retiring in 2021. While at the Fox, Jenkins recorded two record albums that sold throughout the states including Australia, Canada, England and Germany. In 1987 he changed directions accepting a position in sales at the Wicks Pipe Organ Company. This opened the world to Jenkins as he began traveling globally, selling, installing pipe organs, and performing concerts.

Jenkins has performed on pipe organs from the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Trinidad to St. Paul’s Cathedral, London England and of course, the United States. In total he has traveled three continents, 14 countries and 48 states. Jenkins was recognized in 2021 for completing 30 years of service at the First Presbyterian Church, Granite City as organist.

Jerry Kent - Class of 1971

Jerry Kent is a recognized entrepreneur and trailblazer in the telecommunications and technology industries. In addition to his role as Chairman and CEO of Cequel III, which he co-founded in January 2002, Kent serves as Chairman and CEO of TierPoint. In 1993, he co-founded Charter Communications, Inc., and led Charter to become one of the 10 largest cable operators in the U.S., serving 1.3 million customers.

Multichannel News named Kent its Executive of the Year in 2011. In 2012, he was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and received the cable industry’s Distinguished Vanguard Award for Leadership. In 2013, he was named CED Magazine’s co-Person of the Year, with Suddenlink CTO Terry Cordova, and in 2014, he was inducted into The Cable Center Hall of Fame.

Robin Nunn - Class of 1973

Robin Nunn is an entertainment industry and special event Production Manager and has been directly involved in producing over 2,200 major events, in almost 200 different cities, in 15 countries throughout North America, Great Britain, and Europe. He toured the United States and Canada working on the lighting crews for the rock groups “KISS”, Styx, and Bob Seger, saving Mr. Seger’s life when an on stage accident occurred in Beaumont, Texas.

In 1977, Nunn moved to Orlando to work and travel for the entertainment division of Walt Disney World (1978), later returning to SIUE as the Technical Director for the Theater Department and managing what is now known as The Dunham Performing Arts Center. He and his wife founded their production company, Production Support Services, Inc, in 1985. Over the course of his career, Nunn has worked with every White House administration since Jimmy Carter.

Mike Patton - Class of 1981

Mike Patton is General Manager at United States Steel Corporation in Granite City and has 34 years of service in the steel industry. Patton began his steel career as a maintenance engineer at National Steel’s Granite City Division and successfully moved up through a series of management positions and was named Area Manager of Mechanical Maintenance in the Hot Rolling Division upon U.S. Steel’s acquisition of National Steel in 2003.

He was promoted to Division Manager of the Tin Division – Midwest Operations in Portage, Ind., where Patton remained for three years. In 2010, he further advanced to U.S. Steel’s taconite mining operation in Mt. Iron, Minn. as the Plant Manager.

In 2016, Patton returned to his hometown as the Plant Manager of the Granite City Works Facility. Upon the successful restart of the GCW facility in 2016, he was promoted to his current position as General Manager.

Kim Seybert - Class of 1975

Kim Seybert is a lifestyle and entertaining expert whose eponymous luxury table décor is available at fine retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Harrods, specialty stores across the globe and her company website.

Today, Seybert's exuberant and impeccable collections are regularly featured in major design media (New York Times, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Town & Country, Elle Décor, Bride’s, to name a few) and adorn the tables of celebrities, creatives, fine hotels and restaurants, and people who love to entertain, whether on their yacht or their dining room.

Seybert’s design-driven company marks its 25th year in 2023. She lives in New York City, where she is active in many charitable organizations, including God’s Love We Deliver and Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF).

With the addition of the Class of 2022, the Granite City High School Wall of Fame boasts 40 honorees. The Wall of Fame plaques are located in the hallway near the atrium at GCHS.

The Granite City High School Wall of Fame's mission is to honor graduates of GCHS who have gone on to excel in their chosen careers and who have made significant contributions both nationally and internationally in military, public service, law, medicine, engineering, business or the arts. The individuals selected will have demonstrated character, leadership, inventiveness, creativity, and any other traits worthy of respect and admiration.

For more information on the GCHS Wall of Fame, please visit the Granite City Alumni Association website: www.granitecityalumni.org.

