GCHS plans for 2022 Graduation

GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School has announced its plans for the Class of 2022 Graduation, which is set for Friday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. on Kevin Greene Field.

Graduation Practice – MANDATORY

  • Thursday, May 26, 2022
  • 10:30 a.m.
  • Kevin Greene Field
  • If rain, report to Memorial Gymnasium

Graduation - Plan A

  • Friday, May 27 - 7:30 p.m. - Kevin Greene Field
  • Decision will be made at 5 p.m.
  • Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
  • No tickets required
  • Wagner will be onsite to take individual photos of each graduate


Graduation - Plan B (Weather Plan)

  • Friday, May 27 - 7:30 p.m. - Memorial Gymnasium
  • Students allowed 4 guest tickets
  • Wagner will be onsite to take individual photos of each graduate

BROADCAST

The Class of 2022 Graduation will be live-streamed on the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net.

A decision whether to move the ceremony indoors will be made no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 27. Each graduate will receive a notification that the Inclement Weather Plan has been implemented for Graduation. The information will also be placed on the District website and social media channels.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/News/744#sthash.a9A9RoMB.dpbs

Chris Mitchell ‘95

Manager of District Communications

Granite City Community Unit School District #9

Cell: (618) 560-9280

Office: (618) 451-5800, Ext. 2019

Website:https://www.gcsd9.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/gcsd9

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/gcsd_9/

