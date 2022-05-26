GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School has announced its plans for the Class of 2022 Graduation, which is set for Friday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. on Kevin Greene Field.

Graduation Practice – MANDATORY

Thursday, May 26, 2022

10:30 a.m.

Kevin Greene Field

If rain, report to Memorial Gymnasium

Graduation - Plan A

Friday, May 27 - 7:30 p.m. - Kevin Greene Field

Decision will be made at 5 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

No tickets required

Wagner will be onsite to take individual photos of each graduate



Graduation - Plan B (Weather Plan)

Friday, May 27 - 7:30 p.m. - Memorial Gymnasium

Students allowed 4 guest tickets

Wagner will be onsite to take individual photos of each graduate

BROADCAST

The Class of 2022 Graduation will be live-streamed on the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net .

A decision whether to move the ceremony indoors will be made no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, May 27. Each graduate will receive a notification that the Inclement Weather Plan has been implemented for Graduation. The information will also be placed on the District website and social media channels.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

Article continues after sponsor message

TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/News/744#sthash.a9A9RoMB.dpbs

Chris Mitchell ‘95

Manager of District Communications

Granite City Community Unit School District #9

Cell: (618) 560-9280

Office: (618) 451-5800, Ext. 2019

Website:https://www.gcsd9.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/gcsd9

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/gcsd_9/

More like this: